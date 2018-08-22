Showing appreciation for work Govt has done

Each year, I am wowed by the Prime Minister's National Day Rally speech because all that has been promised has taken off.

After comparing Singapore with other countries, I am thankful for the leadership that has followed after the Pioneer Generation, which has given its best to the country. The evidence of this is the fruits that are being reaped today.

Since independence 53 years ago, dramatic improvements can be seen in every sector, be it in education, health or housing.

All has changed for the better.

However, nothing is perfect because machines do break down from wear and tear.

Consideration must be given to issues that arise that are not within man's control, and systems must be improved when errors are made.

Having said that, there must be appreciation for the work done by the Government.

Florence Veronica Minjoot (Ms)