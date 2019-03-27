Show compassion to those coming here to earn money

It is a heartbreaking problem which is hard to solve, but I urge the authorities to show some compassion to foreigners who enter Singapore on social visit passes to work (They come to Singapore with little baggage and big dreams, March 24).

Put yourself in their shoes. Their shoes are tight, since it is a hard life, as well as tattered, since they cannot afford new ones. They have to be fleet-footed to flee from the authorities here, and quick-witted, just like "Tina", the Indonesian featured in the article. They are just ekingout a living which so many of us in Singapore take for granted.

Some would argue that the law is the law, but surely there is some room for flexibility?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip