Shed light on coaxial cables

Last year, StarHub announced that it will cease its cable services from June 30 this year, making it the last telecommunications service provider to move to the more modern and higher-speed fibre broadband network.

Recently, I looked up the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website and found that its code of practice for info-communication facilities in buildings still stipulates that coaxial cables are to be fitted for the TV points in every bedroom and living room.

I also checked with a major Singapore-listed property developer if it is still planning to fit out their new residential development with coaxial cables, which I presume will be redundant with the cessation of cable services in Singapore and the recent nationwide migration to digital TV.

The property developer said it is planning to in accordance with IMDA's requirements.

Did IMDA take into account this recent announcement - a major industry development of the cessation of cable services by telecommunications companies in November - when it updated and published its code of practice in December?

It seems illogical to install coaxial cables which no longer serve any future purpose.

As we continue to explore ways and means to forge ahead as a smart nation, it would be a waste for property developers in Singapore to adhere to what appears to be outdated standards and codes of practice put forth by IMDA, wasting valuable resources in doing so too.

Gan Lee Meng