Share lessons learnt on data breaches with public

Published
15 min ago

Sometimes, I wonder if we are fighting a losing battle when it comes to cyber security.

On the offensive side, a casual hacker can launch a million attacks and only needs one successful attempt to cause mayhem.

But a defender needs to thwart each and every single attack coming its way.

The playing field is very uneven.

This is why public education is very important.

The Government has organised cyber war games with corporate entities to practise and role play how to eliminate the risks of cyber attacks and how they can be stopped and mitigated. Surely what has been learnt can be modified and delivered to the public.

Sharing the lessons learnt from the various lapses, whether they were malicious data breach incidents or computing process blunders, with the general public is also important. The Standard Chartered Bank billing error, the Ministry of Defence data leak as well as the latest SingHealth data leak are examples of these.

Tan Kar Quan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 24, 2018, with the headline 'Share lessons learnt on data breaches with public'. Print Edition | Subscribe
