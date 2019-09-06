SG Ambassadors can promote other schemes for seniors

The Silver Generation (SG) Ambassadors do more than communicate government policies to senior citizens (Awards for volunteers who went the extra mile to help seniors, Sept 2).

They bridge intergenerational differences. The achievements of the Silver Generation Office (SGO) are an excellent demonstration of how community resources can be used to resolve national issues.

Although the Merdeka Generation Package has lightened the financial burden of that generation, it covers only the monetary aspect. Other social schemes complement the package.

The SG Ambassadors, through their rapport with seniors, can help raise the schemes' take-up rate.

For instance, Singapore remains a fairly conservative society, so end-of-life issues are seldom discussed among the older generation. So some of the elderly may not initiate plans about dying, and end-of-life decisions may be left to family members or healthcare professionals. The quality of care provided may not reflect the elderly person's wishes.

SG Ambassadors can help to promote end-of-life services, such as the Advance Care Planning programme and the setting up of an Advance Medical Directive.

The SGO can become a social unifier. SG Ambassadors, through their conversations with seniors, provide a more personal touch when it comes to sharing information about various relevant schemes.

Colin Tan Heng Yeow