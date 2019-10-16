Several factors determine location, development timeline of hawker centres

We thank Mr Loong Chik Tong for his letter (Long wait for hawker centre, Oct 7).

Several factors drive the location and timeline for hawker centre development.

Besides current population of the town, other factors include the availability of sites for development, existing food options and projected population growth of the town.

As our community dining rooms, sites for hawker centres should ideally also offer convenient access, such as being near to transportation nodes or co-located with other amenities.

This will ensure good footfall for the hawker centre, and enable our hawkers to earn a decent livelihood.

In built-up towns such as Choa Chu Kang town, there are limited sites for hawker centre development.

The two planned hawker centres in Choa Chu Kang town will be sited close to MRT stations, and be co-located within new integrated developments, thereby offering more amenities to hawker centre patrons.

This will benefit both patrons and stallholders.

We seek residents' patience as the two hawker centres are developed in conjunction with site availability, including co-located amenities.

The timeline also takes into account future growth in dwelling units between 2020 and 2030, which is the timeframe within which the two hawker centres will be developed.

In the meantime, Choa Chu Kang residents have access to other food options such as foodcourts and coffee shops in the vicinity of Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT stations.

Ivy Ong

Director, Hawker Centres Division

National Environment Agency