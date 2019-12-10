Set up permanent night markets here

I agree that there are too many shopping malls in Singapore (Do we need more shopping malls and apartments?, Dec 2). Singapore also lacks the permanent night markets found overseas.

The night markets in places such as Thailand and Taiwan sell items ranging from street food to apparel and footwear. These items are often more affordable than those of shopping malls and customers have many varieties to choose from.

To remain competitive as a food and shopping haven, Singapore should set up permanent night markets to offer unique experiences and attract more visitors. Singaporeans with an entrepreneur mindset should receive subsidies to set up a stall at these night markets to showcase their craft and talent.

Alan Chin Jia Lun