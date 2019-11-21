Set up committee to help gig economy workers

The gig economy is a growing trend not just in Singapore but also in many developed countries, and it bodes well to start resolving current and potential challenges arising from the trend, and leveraging growing opportunities for the greater good (New poll highlights concern over gig workers' prospects, Nov 17).

The authorities should set up a committee comprising key stakeholders from the public, private and people sectors to help plan, lead, organise, control and innovate for the gig economy, and look at:

•Helping gig economy workers develop advanced and deep skills to offer higher-value-added products and services, and find better ways to contribute to their lives, livelihoods and lifestyles.

•Exploring ways to strengthen the social safety net to help them recover from failures and setbacks, and refresh themselves for the fast-evolving job, career and business landscapes.

•Establishing a more effective system to help them contribute to Central Provident Fund savings in order to help them become better prepared for their housing, healthcare and retirement needs.

•Developing a more gracious and inclusive culture to accept and embrace gig economy workers at every level of society.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)