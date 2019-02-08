Set up COI to probe HIV data leak case

The recent news analysis by defence and security editor Kor Kian Beng highlights possible lapses and blunders on how the concerned officials in the Ministry of Health (MOH) handled the data leak of HIV-positive individuals from early 2012 and indicates a possible systemic failure in the procedures and processes in MOH (Answers to many questions needed to assuage public concerns; Jan 31).

How was Dr Ler Teck Siang working as a locum in November 2013, allowing him to abet in the false blood test, when he was apparently still employed by MOH?

A thorough investigation and root cause analysis is required to identify the causes and negligent parties that led to this embarrassing and illegal leak of personal and confidential data. The Government should appoint an independent Committee of Inquiry (COI) similar to the one appointed to look into the SingHealth data leak last year.

Like Mr Kor noted, it is imperative for the authorities to provide more answers to assuage public concerns. MOH badly needs to redeem the trust and confidence of the public.

Madusoodanan Janardanan Pillai