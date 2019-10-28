Forum: Set proportion of skilled foreigners a company can hire

The employment pass (EP) applies to foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) who have relevant qualifications, bringing with them a wealth of experience and innovative ideas.

While this group brings diversity to the workforce, we need to ensure that there are enough citizens working in companies to complement and learn from the foreign colleagues.

Currently, there is no ratio for the number of EP holders to citizen employees in a company. This could result in the overhiring of EP holders by some companies.

Meanwhile, with more local PMETs losing their jobs and the citizen jobless rate creeping up, the economic slowdown is obvious.

The Government may want to introduce a 60/40 ratio of Singaporeans to EP holders to encourage firms to hire local talent.

Ivan Goh