Set aside budget to help special needs people get meaningful work

I am heartened that The Straits Times provides a platform for positive engagement for a topic that does not seem to have a big mindshare among many busy Singaporeans (Time to commit to national target on inclusive employment, July 6).

As an active volunteer and social economist, I feel that for more inclusive employment to happen in Singapore, there must be a determined national effort to set aside a portion of the Government's new technology research and development budget for helping those with special needs get engaging work that also offers competitive wages.

People with special needs are a vastly untapped but valuable part of our potential workforce.

They should not be viewed as a group who are given jobs that may not be overly challenging.

We should think differently and maybe view them as first-mover new-product testers who can provide focused feedback to students in our institutes of higher learning who are developing new technology.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

