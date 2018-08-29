Serve because you care for your country

I refer to editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's opinion piece (Is the ground sour? Time to tackle it; Aug 26).

Mr Han's article accurately captures the sentiment on the ground, in particular, that of the younger and the better-educated people who are more politically aware.

It is natural, as Mr Han points out, that "segments of the population don't show the same respect that earlier generations of leaders enjoyed" because many people hold the view that the Singapore ministers are paid high salaries compared with leaders in other First World nations.

Several ministers have emphasised that these men and women made sacrifices by taking huge pay cuts, but they have missed the point.

One serves because he cares for his country and fellow citizens; he would have looked beyond monetary equity because his inner conscience tells him it is the right thing to do. It is analogous to those who give up their cushy jobs to go into social services or teaching, or the foster parents who take in vulnerable children to protect them. They, too, make noble sacrifices, all in the hope of building a better Singapore.

The talk on the ground is that it is simplistic to use salary to measure a citizen's capability to be a good political leader.

Chua Hwee Woon