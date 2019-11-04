Seniors struggle when lifts at train stations don't work

After alighting from the train at Bukit Batok MRT station recently, my wife and I learnt to our dismay that the lift at the platform was under maintenance. An old man in a wheelchair and his helper waited by the lift for the workers to be done. They looked at us in despair.

My wife is 68 years old and I am 70. We usually take the lift or the escalator, not the stairs.

MRT operators should take into consideration the needs of the elderly and those with mobility issues as there will be more of us in future. Here are some suggestions:

First, each train station must have at least two lifts. Second, lift maintenance work should be done after train operating hours.

Third, inform passengers at least one train stop in advance that lifts at a station are out of order.

Fourth, have manpower available to help those with mobility issues - wheelchair users, people with disabilities, seniors pushing laden trolleys, mothers with prams or people using walking sticks.

Tony Wee Gim Leong