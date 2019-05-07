Seniors can tap Medisave500 to pay for key vaccinations

We thank Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan for his letter (Consider grants for the elderly to get key vaccinations, April 27).

Influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations are listed under the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (Nais) and are recommended for those in high-risk groups, such as those aged 65 years and above, or those with certain pre-existing medical conditions.

Under the Medisave500 scheme, persons in high-risk groups can use up to $500 per year for vaccinations under Nais.

Patients who have lower Medisave balances may choose to tap their immediate family member's (for example, child, spouse, parent) Medisave account, up to the prevailing withdrawal limits.

Singaporeans who require additional financial assistance can apply for Medifund at approved institutions.

We will continue to review our vaccination policies to ensure accessibility and affordability for Singaporeans.

Lim Siok Peng

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Health