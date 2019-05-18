Send strong message to errant maid agencies

That employers of foreign domestic workers are often left helpless with little to no recourse is true, and I strongly agree with Mr Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan (Protect interests of maid employers too, May 14).

I, too, have gone through many rounds of the hiring process and have experienced maids who lied about their age or did not have the experience that they claimed to have had.

When I questioned them about the deception, they said they were told by their agents to lie.

I even had to transfer some of them and pay extra administrative charges because they were not capable of handling the caregiving responsibilities for my mother.

The Ministry of Manpower is asking for feedback on maid agencies, but I would like to know the action that is being taken against errant agencies.

A strong signal should be sent to maid agencies that if they are rated badly, their licences may be suspended or revoked.

The interest of employers must be protected too.

Teng Soo Ling