Sejarah Melayu in English available at library, online

We thank Mr Chin Kee Thou for his feedback (Precious insight into Singapore history; Feb 7).

The Sejarah Melayu is currently on display in The First Print: Stories And Legends Of Early Singapore exhibition at level 11 of the National Library Building until March 24.

Subsequently, a digital form of the rare book and selected items from the exhibition will be displayed at four public libraries:

• Central Public Library - March 25 to April 28

• Jurong Public Library - April 29 to June 30

• Tampines Regional Library - July 1 to Sept 1

• Woodlands Regional Library - Sept 1 to Oct 31

Members of the public can also access the earliest English translation of the Malay Annals by John Leyden in 1821 and a 1953 translation by Charles Cuthbert Brown in our Singapore and South-east Asian collection.

These can be accessed at the National Library and via our online resources such as BookSG at https://bit.ly/2Gb6NEw and the NLB Mobile app.

As Singapore marks the bicentennial, we hope that these materials will promote a greater appreciation and awareness of Singapore's rich literary history.

We encourage everyone to use the resources in our wide collection of historical materials on Singapore and the South-east Asian region.

Tan Huism

Director

National Library

National Library Board