Seizure of drink-drivers' vehicles being considered

We thank Mr Chua Boon Hou (Seize vehicles of drink-drivers too, March 18) for his feedback.

On Feb 21, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced our plans to enhance criminal penalties for irresponsible driving offences under the Road Traffic Act (RTA), including drink-driving.

We propose to impose heavier imprisonment terms and fines, especially for serious offences where the motorist exhibits egregious driving behaviour and causes serious harm to the victims.

As part of the changes, MHA is also looking to broaden the range of offences for which the courts may forfeit the vehicle used in the commission of the offence. This may include drink-driving cases where death or grievous hurt is caused.

More details will be announced when the amendments to the RTA are tabled in Parliament.

Goh Chour Thong

Director, Media Relations

Ministry of Home Affairs