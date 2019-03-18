Seize vehicles of drink-drivers too

Seizing vehicles is a great weapon in the arsenal of the Singapore Police Force when it comes to punishing errant drivers (Going, going, gone - seized Lambo and Nissan GT-R, March 14).

However, it appears to be extremely underutilised.

Why seize only the vehicles used in illegal races?

It should also be done in the case of the other offence that continues to place other innocent road users at risk: drink-driving.

I hope the authorities will seriously consider seizing the vehicles of drink-drivers too, as this crime is steadily on the rise.

The fine meted out to offenders has proven to be too little and ineffective. Only with a substantial financial loss can we rid ourselves of these errant and irresponsible drivers.

The proceeds from the sale of these seized vehicles can also be donated to charity.

Chua Boon Hou