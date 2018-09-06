Sedition is punishable by law

I am quite amazed that political activist Jolovan Wham readily admitted that his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad amounts to a "seditious vacation" (No harm in asking foreigners to influence local politics: Activist; Sept 5).

The Singapore Sedition Act is a statute that clearly prohibits seditious acts and speech, and the printing, publishing, distribution, reproduction and importation of seditious publications. Mr Wham's intention in meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir is irrelevant, quest for improvement in our country's democratic processes or applying political pressure on our Government notwithstanding.

The Sedition Act is not partial to intention.

Collusion with a foreign power in order to bring down any government is an anathema in all jurisdictions. Just look at the intense scrutiny that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is applying to the 2016 United States election, where collusion is suspected.

Democracy is of our own people and from our own people.

We did not struggle so hard to free ourselves from the colonial yoke only for activists to now sit down with political personalities who have openly declared stark hostility towards Singapore for whatever disingenuous reasons they may have.

It just beggars belief.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)