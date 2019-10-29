Security guards deserve better support

It is regretful that the incident of abuse against a security guard should take place during Deepavali (Security union, groups back officer abused by condo resident, Oct 28).

Regardless of the occasion, we should always respect people and remain civil.

From my observations, security guards are often not given much respect from the public, resulting in many such incidents of abuse.

Therefore, can the authorities implement stricter laws to better protect security guards?

Can better awareness be instilled in residents to treat security guards with respect?

Can condominium management teams provide standing instructions to ensure good behaviour by residents?

Can a hotline be set up for security guards to raise alerts when abuse takes place?

I was happy to see that the security guard in this instance handled the situation well, and he deserves recognition as he discharged his duties effectively.

As for the resident, I am sure this has been a bitter lesson for him and I think the community should refrain from further harassing him.

Let us continue to support security guards morally and professionally.

V. Balu