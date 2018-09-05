Securing S'pore's spot in e-sports

The demand for e-sports is growing globally. Does Singapore have a spot in this arena?

There have been several attempts by gaming companies to push e-sports in Singapore. There have been competitions, from mobile games to computer games (for example, Brawl Stars/League of Legends), with prizes valued at the hundreds to thousands of dollars. These could possibly push up participation rates and spur sponsorships.

In some countries, like South Korea and the United States, there are gaming schools similar to sports schools. This puts e-sports players in Singapore in a less competitive position.

Then, there is the resistance towards e-sports - in terms of health benefits compared with traditional sports and the negative perceptions of gaming.

For Singapore to have a place in e-sports, we need to address these areas with the aim of encouraging talented gamers to enter the e-sports scene.

Jordan Loo Ming Zhou, 15

Secondary 4 student