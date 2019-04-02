Season-parking holders help pay for upkeep of carparks

I read with disappointment that Mr Tan Kay Khoo would use environment issues as a reason for removing lower-floor parking priority for season-parking motorists (No compelling reason to reserve lower floors for season parking, March 28).

The Housing Board designs and sells a housing cluster that comes with amenities such as playgrounds, landscaping, shops and carparks.

When a person buys an HDB unit, he is paying for these amenities as a package too.

Residents pay town council fees, which go towards maintaining the cleanliness of the carpark.

Season-parking residents also collectively pay for the upkeep of the carparks.

Hence, they deserve this priority.

Lee Kiat Chin (Ms)