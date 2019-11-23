Scrutinise firms to help gig workers

The gig economy thrives because it does not follow fair business practices and provide basic terms and working conditions for all types of employees.

This includes sick leave, annual leave, bonus, medical benefits, workman compensation insurance and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution for retirement (Is upward mobility dead? Nov 21).

Little wonder that some critics claim workers are being exploited and the gig economy is nothing more than a form of "sham-self-employment" where workers are employees in all but in name.

The Sunday Times reported that there are 22,000 delivery riders for the three main players in the food delivery sector and 21,200 private-hire car drivers on online matching platforms who will face the prospect of long-term pains.

We should not take passive approaches when looking to help these freelancers and should focus on why these gig companies in a sector worth multibillion dollars globally can't provide basic employee benefits.

There are no valid reasons why food delivery companies cannot operate like normal commercial businesses, using company vehicles and charge accordingly.

We should take proactive steps to prevent the gig economy from becoming a dead-end prospect for gig workers.

Under the CPF Act, all employees, including part-time and casual workers, earning more than $50 a month are entitled to CPF contributions from their employers.

Perhaps the Government needs to enforce necessary rules to force gig companies to comply with the Employment Act and CPF Act to protect vulnerable workers.

Like courier services, the food delivery and private-hire car industries, once properly regulated, can offer freelancers fair wages and basic employee benefits, plus flexibility.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi

