Schools can help cut food wastage

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has flagged the urgency for Singapore and Asean to step up efforts to tackle the growing waste issue and pursue sustainable development.

Schools can do their part to reduce waste too, namely food waste. Students often complain about how boring and plain canteen food is. They end up throwing away the food.

Serving unpalatable food is a waste of natural resources, from the fuel used for cooking to the ingredients. Offer quality food, and people will not waste it.

Another way is to serve smaller portions. Those with bigger appetites can upsize their meal for free as the stall would have saved costs by giving out smaller portions.

Stacey Ho Ling Ying, 16

Secondary 4 student

