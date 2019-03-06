SCDF studying feasibility of video for 995 calls

We thank Mr Sim Mong Seng for his views (Allow video calls to emergency number, Feb 27).

Our operations centre specialists pose a series of questions to 995 callers based on an Advanced Medical Protocol System (Amps).

The Amps is an IT system that was specially developed by a team of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Ministry of Health emergency medicine doctors for assessing injury and deciding on treatment.

From the responses of the caller, the Amps is able to classify each call as one of 30 possible medical protocols.

This helps to determine the severity of each case and distinguish between emergency and non-emergency medical calls.

All this is done in consultation with the paramedics and staff nurses who are on duty at the operations centre.

The SCDF is in the midst of assessing the feasibility of video-based 995 calls to enhance the effectiveness of the emergency call management process.

Our assessment will also consider ways to address issues such as privacy concerns, and to ensure that the clarity of information being provided during such calls is not compromised, if the caller has to toggle between speaking to the operations centre specialist and providing video footage of the situation.

Members of the public should call the 995 hotline only for medical emergencies and 1777 for non-emergencies.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force