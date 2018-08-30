Saying 'no' to Braga is a missed opportunity for Irfan

I read with much sorrow and amazement about Singapore footballer Irfan Fandi's decision to reject Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting Braga's offer (Irfan says no to Braga; Aug 21).

Just like any other person who is posted overseas for work, Irfan's loneliness while in Portugal is understandable, though it is not really a strong reason.

Irfan must realise that, as with all other aspiring footballers, pursuing a football career overseas is an avenue to improve one's own standards.

Irfan is also not a young boy. One would expect that as a 21-year-old who has completed his national service, he is able to take care of himself and ride out the tough times.

I hope this is not a case of the younger generation in Singapore getting too soft.

There are many young footballers, some as young as seven and eight years old, moving from their home countries to enrol in football academies in renowned footballing countries.

Irfan also cited the prohibitive €15 million (S$23.5 million) break clause in the Sporting Braga contract as the other reason.

I fail to fathom how this would matter since this clause would be triggered only if Irfan reneged on his contract.

I feel that Irfan had passed up a wonderful opportunity.

Even though Sporting Braga is not the biggest club in Portugal, Irfan would have surely improved as a player while there.

More importantly, should he have done well, he could have drawn the attention of much bigger clubs and enhanced both his footballing standards and financial situation.

Sebastian Tan