Samples of pangolin scales, ivory kept for outreach efforts

Elephant ivory seized by Singapore authorities from a shipment on July 21, 2019.
We thank Mr Chia Shee Yap for his suggestion (Display seized animal parts to highlight illegal wildlife trade, Aug 1).

The National Parks Board (NParks) collects samples of pangolin scales and elephant ivory for analysis and investigations.

These are sometimes displayed in NParks' outreach programmes in schools, or during learning journeys with youth groups, like the Biodiversity Friends Forum.

Our staff would also explain the impact of the illegal wildlife trade on the animals, and debunk the myths about the effectiveness of these wildlife parts which are used in traditional medicine.

The remaining stock is destroyed to prevent it re-entering the market.

The public can also help to reduce the demand for wildlife by not buying wildlife parts and products. With reduced demand, the illegal wildlife trade would be less lucrative for poachers.

The public can also alert NParks to any suspected cases of illegal wildlife trade via our online feedback form at www.nparks.gov.sg/feedback, or call 1800-471-7300. Information shared will be kept confidential.

Adrian Loo (Dr)

Group Director, Conservation and Wildlife Management

National Parks Board

