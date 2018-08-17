SAF's heat injury rules must be strictly followed on ground

There have been reports on the safety measures to prevent heatstroke and heat injuries among national servicemen (SAF tightens measures to prevent heat injuries; Aug 7).

However, a glaring omission is how effectively the measures will be carried out and how closely they will be supervised by senior officers.

Also, when measures are neglected, what action will be taken to prevent such occurrences?

Only when the public sees that effective deterrent action is taken against those in command, and not just the lower-rung commanders, will confidence be restored.

Lim Chew