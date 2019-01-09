SAF's anti-smoking rules in line with national policies

We refer to Mr Sia Chuan Han's letter (How will new smoking age rule be enforced in army camps?; Jan 3).

The SAF's smoking prohibition policies are aligned with national policies to promote a smoke-free lifestyle in Singapore.

Servicemen below the minimum legal age are prohibited from smoking in all Ministry of Defence/ Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) premises.

Unit commanders and the SAF military police conduct checks in all camps and bases, and servicemen who break the smoking law will be disciplined.

On top of this, the SAF conducts regular smoking cessation talks and workshops for our servicemen.

SAF medical officers and counsellors also offer resources and advice, and support servicemen who are smokers to quit smoking and adopt healthy lifestyles.

The SAF, in partnership with the Health Promotion Board, also trains SAF servicemen to serve as smoking cessation peer counsellors.

Goh Si Mien (Colonel)

Head Joint Manpower Department

Singapore Armed Forces