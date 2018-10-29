Safety concerns over testing flying taxis in S'pore

Test flights for electric-powered drones may be launched as early as next year (It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a flying taxi on trial; Oct 20).

While it is laudable that Singapore is among the earliest cities in the world to experiment with the state-of-the-art technology in drone transportation, I wonder if enough thought and care have gone into safety concerns.

Driverless taxis or buses are being tried out in certain confined places such as university campuses before they are allowed to operate on main thoroughfares, like expressways.

I wonder if public safety will be compromised if such drones are tried out in urban Singapore.

Will there also be an insurance cover should things go awry?

Phillip Tan Fong Lip