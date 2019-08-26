Safety concerns at Jewel Changi Airport

I am curious about the safety measures employed at Jewel Changi Airport (Teen gets 9 stitches on face after being cut at Jewel's mirror maze, June 21). The report also made reference to another accident where a woman had cut her hand on the sky net attraction at Canopy Park.

It is the responsibility of the Jewel management to do more to ensure the safety of visitors.

I hope that more safety measures can be implemented other than the existing advisories. For example, gloves can be provided or sold to prevent abrasions from the ropes of the sky nets.

I am sure such measures will help the public feel more at ease when they visit the Jewel attractions.

Jolene Lim Xiuzhen, 18

Polytechnic Year 2 student

