SAF keeps public informed of military activities

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his letter, (SAF detonation activities: Why no advance notice given?, May 1).

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) conducts live firing in gazetted SAF live-firing areas and informs the public of the areas through the publication of weekly public advisories. These public advisories are issued to the local media in Singapore, and can be viewed on the Ministry of Defence website, on the Events and Advisories page.

In addition, the SAF also informs aviators through the publication of Notices to Airmen (Notams). Published Notams are carried on the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore website.

The SAF will continue its efforts to keep the public and affected parties informed of military activities to ensure public safety and minimise undue public alarm.

Lim Chuen Ni

Director Public Communications

Ministry of Defence