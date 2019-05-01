SAF detonation activities: Why no advance notice given?

I was surprised it took a police investigation to find out that it was planned detonation activities - carried out by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the Southern Islands - that possibly caused the loud noises and vibrations across the island (Loud noises, vibrations reported across Singapore, April 28).

From what I understand, it is usually the norm for the SAF to inform the public, through the media, about live-firing or related exercises on the mainland or Southern Islands.

However, it seems no one was the wiser about the loud noises and vibrations last Saturday. Only after concerns were raised did information come to light. Why were people not informed of these activities this time, resulting in unnecessary concern? Were there any exceptional circumstances, such as operational reasons, behind the SAF's omission in issuing a notice about the activities, or was it a case of miscommunication?

The SAF should clarify why the typical announcement was not made this time, and if it should have been made.

Sean Lim Wei Xin