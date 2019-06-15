SAF card eases identification of active military status

We thank Mr Goh Kian Huat for his letter (Why keep ICs of military personnel?, June 10).

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) card issued to all full-time national servicemen in exchange for their NRIC allows quick identification of all military personnel in units and during mobilisation. It further underscores that as holders of the SAF card, they should be conscious of their bearing and responsibilities as active military servicemen, even when they are not in uniform.

Lee Chung Wei

Director Manpower

Ministry of Defence