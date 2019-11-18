Forum: Rules on foreign domestic workers need dose of reality

We should not take Professor Tommy Koh's suggestions on foreign domestic workers blindly and turn them into a rule book (Foreign domestic workers: A suggested rule book, Nov 7; and Promote Tommy Koh's FDW ideas, Nov 15).

There should be proper discussion with a cross-section of "stakeholders" who range from the rich - retired elites, top earners and businessmen - to average wage earners struggling to meet family requirements and dealing with issues such as inadequate space and access to nutritious food.

I am not saying we should be cruel to domestic helpers. We should not be cruel to any human irrespective of his relationship with us.

How many Singaporean families can afford to give their domestic helper a room of her own? Many families do not even have separate rooms for their own teen children.

It is the same thing with nutritious food. How many families in Singapore are eating nutritious food?

Singapore as a nation may be seen as affluent, but the vast majority of families employing maids are not affluent.

I would suggest that any well-intentioned person pushing a set of rules should do some rigorous research by living among the "not so rich", to look at their living conditions and financial situation.

I appreciate the good intentions the suggested "rule book" seeks to achieve, but the vast majority treat their domestic workers as best they can, according to their family circumstances.

True, there will always be people who break the law. Employers and their family members who abuse domestic workers can - and have been - hauled before the courts and prosecuted.

In prescribing rules for all, reality should never be ignored.

I take Prof Koh's virtuous suggestions as a platform to provide provocative food for discussion, not to be swallowed without chewing.

Lim Ang Yong