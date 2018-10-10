Rules in place for activities at MRT stations

We thank Mr Ronnie Poon Beng Choon for his letter (What are the rules against hard-sell tactics at MRT stations?; Sept 26).

Under Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations, certain areas at our MRT stations are designated as event spaces.

These can be used for activities that have been approved by the LTA and rail operators.

If these promoters stay within the designated areas, their activities should not inconvenience commuters or impede traffic flow.

Organisers that fail to comply with these requirements will be asked by station staff to cease their activities immediately.

LTA officers regularly conduct spot checks at such spaces. Commuters may also report such behaviour to the station staff.

Adrian Cheong

Director, Rail Regulation & Licensing

Land Transport Authority