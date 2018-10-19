Rules for bike parking not in line with car-lite move

I live in the middle of a large landed-property neighbourhood.

Recently, I tried bike-sharing and enjoyed the experience very much.

However, I will not be able to enjoy it anymore in the near future because there are very few designated shared-bike parking spots. In fact, the closest one is more than a kilometre away.

This is an absurd situation.

Every day, there are more than a hundred cars parked around my neighbourhood on roads that are marked by broken white lines.

These are not considered "clutter" even though they take up so much more space than bicycles.

However, if I park a bicycle on a grass patch along the road, I may be fined and banned from using shared bicycles in the future.

Is this fair?

Does the Land Transport Authority (LTA) ban motorists from driving over a parking offence?

Why can cars park anywhere along a road, but bicycles must be parked in nondescript corners around the neighbourhood that serve very few houses?

If LTA is serious about encouraging Singapore to be a car-lite nation, then they ought to make entire roads available for bicycle parking and ban cars from parking along the roads.

Or, at the very least, they should reserve half the space on the roads for the parking of shared bicycles.

LTA's rules work against the nation's car-lite goal.

Why should I walk 15 minutes to the nearest bicycle if I can walk 10 seconds to my car?

Gerard Tan