Rules for awnings in condos

We refer to Mr Leong Kok Seng's letter and would like to clarify the requirements and process for installing covers, such as awnings, over private enclosed spaces (PES) in condominiums (Clear guidelines needed on awnings in condos; Aug 23).

We agree that the safety of residents is paramount.

However, any home owner who plans to install a cover over a PES within his or her unit must seek the authorisation of the management corporation (MCST).

The home owner must ensure that the structures and devices they install follow the MCST's guidelines and that they do not detract from the appearance of the buildings. In some instances, the MCST can give authorisation on a case-by-case basis.

Since 2013, developers have been required to install a minimum 2m PES cover from the external wall of units, to protect residents from falling objects.

Home owners can apply to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the relevant agencies to install additional covers, after obtaining authorisation from their MCST.

URA will approve PES covers provided the structures are not excessively large and satisfy requirements on building setback and height controls, to safeguard the overall intensity of the development, while the relevant agencies will assess other aspects, such as fire safety.

Lim Chong Yong

Director, Building Management Department

Building and Construction Authority

Kwek Hiong Chin

Director, Development Control (City) Department

Urban Redevelopment Authority