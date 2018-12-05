Rule barring maids in clubs can be changed

Quite a large proportion of households here employ maids, some even two.

I know of homes where the maid has been with the family for more than 20 years. Needless to say, a strong bond has developed between the maid and the family.

Mr Cheng Choon Fei said the barring of maids from private clubs is not about discrimination but, rather, about exclusivity (Barring maids at private clubs an issue of exclusivity; Dec 3).

In such exclusive clubs, the by-laws are formulated by the members. The rules, made by members, can also be amended by them to accommodate maids.

Maids may come from poorer countries to serve us for a few hundred dollars and may be less educated than us but that does not make them lesser human beings to be treated with less respect.

While it is the prerogative of the clubs to impose such a rule, these rules can be changed in line with our efforts towards becoming a more gracious society.

Neo Poh Goon