Roll-out of plastic straw ban needs careful planning

The attractions and dining establishments at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) have joined the growing anti-plastic movement (RWS stops providing single-use plastic straws at attractions, eateries; Oct 30).

There has been an increasing push for the reduction of plastic waste, and one area that has gained traction is the reduction in the use of one-time plastic straws, most commonly through plastic straw bans.

Although this movement has seen widespread adoption among organisations, this does not mean it has been effective and more needs to be done to ensure sustainability.

First, before companies start banning plastic straws, they should ensure that good and sustainable alternatives are already available. Currently, common alternatives are either paper straws or no straws. However, some of the existing cups are not suitable for drinking without straws or with paper straws. This makes it difficult for people to support this movement due to the increased inconvenience.

There are better alternatives currently being developed, such as straws made from plant fibre and sugar cane. Perhaps it would have been better if the ban were rolled out after these alternatives hit the market so that the consumer experience is not adversely affected.

Furthermore, paper straws are significantly more expensive than plastic straws. This is not feasible for smaller businesses unable to bear the increased cost. More support needs to be given to these businesses if we want to move towards a complete plastic straw ban.

Environmental groups should also consider the possible fallout of a ban, especially for marginalised groups. There have been advocacy groups speaking up for those with disabilities, who may face more trouble adapting to available alternatives, if at all.

Companies should not rush into adopting the plastic straw ban without planning carefully and properly analysing the consequences. These big changes should not simply be dropped on people, but carefully eased into their lives.

We do not want attempts at environmental protection to lead to increasing distaste for conservation. I understand that reducing plastic straws is the first step towards environmental sustainability, hence it is important for the general population to be willing, or at least not strongly against the idea. We must think carefully and comprehensively about the implementation of such actions to ensure environmental sustainability and a positive mindset towards our environment.

Teh Wen Yi (Miss)