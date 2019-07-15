Rise in dengue cases worrying

The spike in dengue infections is worrying and despite this issue being raised many times and solutions suggested, few seem to have listened or cared.

The mentality that "as long as it does not affect me directly, I can let the issue slide" is foolish and selfish.

Nobody knows when dengue can strike. It can affect our loved ones, our friends and our neighbours.

Residents should learn to stay involved as a community and fight dengue. Everybody can do his part by following the five-step Mozzie Wipeout.

The Government should get to the root of the problem behind the rise in dengue cases and act quickly on a viable solution, otherwise more people will be affected.

Stacey Ho Ling Ying, 16,

Secondary 4 student