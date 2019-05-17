Rigorous tests, checks done before aircraft delivery to SIA

The safety of our customers and crew is, and always has been, our top priority (Has SIA done due diligence on Boeing 787 jets, by Mr Richmond Lee, May 15).

We would like to assure the public that extensive testing and checks are conducted prior to the delivery of any aircraft, with production quality being an important part of the review process.

Our engineers are actively involved in aircraft inspections for every aircraft during different phases of manufacturing, and issues that may be identified are immediately and thoroughly investigated with Boeing and its suppliers and addressed before that specific aircraft can proceed to the next stage of production. Our flight crew are involved in the final aircraft delivery process, which includes extensive ground and flight tests.

In addition, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has to comply with the relevant safety regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore in order for the aircraft to be registered in Singapore.

With specific reference to the Boeing 787, we have gone through the same rigorous process outlined above and, to date, we have not seen anything of concern with the aircraft that we have taken delivery of.

SIA will continue to monitor developments with regard to the Boeing 787 aircraft type and ensure that our testing and acceptance processes are kept up to date.

Lau Hwa Peng

Senior Vice-President Engineering

Singapore Airlines Ltd