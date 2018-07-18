Rigid marking style curbing creativity

Gone are the days when writing used to be brimming with passion. Instead, what we have today is the mass reproduction of model essays.

The situation is exacerbated by the rigid marking scheme in schools.

There are serious consequences to this.

Picture living in a society where everyone is monotonous and robot-like.

This is what will happen if we do not do away with the inflexible marking scheme that shuns creativity.

Funnily enough, model essays are highly regarded in the education system but are of little use in the workforce, so shouldn't schools be cultivating the ability to write for ourselves rather than for our examiners?

Loh Sher Leng,16

Secondary 4 student