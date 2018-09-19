Rigid criteria necessary for all electrical devices, including PMDs

I am puzzled by users and retailers wanting to appeal against the rigid criteria for testing personal mobility devices (PMD retailers, users appeal against 'rigid criteria' of new standard; Sept 12).

We expect stringent standards for home appliances and vehicles being driven on the roads. So why should we have lower standards for PMDs?

The high standards are for the protection of the owners, users and neighbours. Owners are not the only ones affected should the PMDs catch fire when being charged. A fire caused by a non-compliant PMD affects neighbours as well.

A fire is one too many and all electrical or electronic equipment should be tested to a high standard to prevent unnecessary fires.

Lim Kong Hiong