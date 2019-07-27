Rig PMDs to go no faster than 10kmh

1 hour ago

Despite all the public education efforts by the authorities on the safe use of personal mobility devices (PMDs), there are still many cases of dangerous riding (Too fast and too reckless, July 7).

Even undergraduates at the National University of Singapore failed to follow the safety rules (E-Scooter trials at NUS suspended for a week, March 9).

How many more lives and limbs of both PMD riders and pedestrians need to be put at risk?

I suggest the authorities mandate that all PMDs have their maximum speed mechanically capped at 10kmh.

Seow Kian Wee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2019, with the headline 'Rig PMDs to go no faster than 10kmh'.
