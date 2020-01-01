Ride-hailing firms must crack down on errant drivers

As a driver, pedestrian and user of ride-hailing apps, I have witnessed more cases of reckless driving and use of mobile phones being committed by private-hire drivers as they were driving.

I understand they are merely using the tools of the trade to make a living. But, clearly, the lure of extra incentives and income has come at the expense of road safety.

With Global Positioning System-tracking technology at their disposal, companies such as Gojek, Grab and even ComfortDelGro should start tracking the speed of their drivers.

They should also put in place more measures to punish errant drivers, and give incentives to drivers that stay within speed limits and drive safely.

Beyond getting customers from point A to point B, ride-hailing companies need to start thinking about the customer experience - safety, comfort and value.

More needs to be done to improve our transportation services for us to become a truly First World nation.

Heng Tse Yew