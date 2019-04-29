Reward food deliverymen with good safety record

Mr Neo Poh Goon's concerns regarding food delivery companies are valid (Food delivery firms need to keep tight rein on deliverymen, April 24).

There are far too many accidents on our roads and also on the pavements.

I, too, have had my fair share of scary encounters with speeding delivery riders whizzing past, blatantly disregarding the safety of pedestrians.

Are they to be blamed?

Deliverymen are paid a commission based on the number of deliveries they make. It is the same with lorry drivers who deliver material to construction sites and are paid based on the number of trips made.

Such schemes only encourage deliverymen to speed and disregard traffic rules.

Perhaps food delivery companies could learn from public bus operators.

They have an incentive programme in place which awards a special bonus to those who meet certain criteria, including maintaining a good safety record and having zero complaints made against them. Feedback from passengers on good service are also factored in.

Besides ensuring that their food deliverymen comply with traffic rules, food delivery companies could perhaps provide similar incentives for their staff.

Raymond Anthony Fernando