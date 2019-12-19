Review which rankings matter to Singapore

Political correspondent Linette Lai highlighted that every other week, a new report on how Singapore stacks up against global competition emerges and she asked a very good question: How seriously should we take such rankings in the first place (How S'pore stacks up, Dec 16)?

Take for example, the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) report. Since 2009, when Singapore first took part in the rankings, the nation's 15-year-olds have always ranked among the top globally. But while Singapore children are smart, they have been judged by some as falling short in the area of creativity.

In 2011, in speaking about Singapore, Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak in an interview with BBC said that though many people are educated with well-paid jobs and nice cars, "creative elements" seem to be lacking. He went on to conclude that a company like Apple could not emerge in societies like Singapore.

The World Economic Forum has identified creativity as one of the top three skills workers will need in order to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The reason? Workers are going to have to become more creative to benefit from the avalanche of new products, new technologies and new ways of working.

Unfortunately, I don't see Singapore's 15-year-olds being measured on creativity and tracked to see if they are more creative than their counterparts 10 years ago.

I would encourage the Government to first review what is best for the country, then determine which of these reports would best help benchmark Singapore's performance against other countries, and finally act to improve these rankings.

Liu Fook Thim