Review policies for subsidising non-standard drugs

To help keep healthcare costs affordable, especially for those with multiple chronic medical conditions requiring frequent treatments, I suggest that the Ministry of Health (MOH) review two issues.

First, subsidies for drugs that are not on the Standard Drug List (Cholesterol management drug being evaluated, Dec 9). If the consulting doctor in a public healthcare institution assesses that a patient needs non-standard drugs that are clinically necessary and appropriate, then subsidies should be extended.

It must be assumed that doctors prescribe only drugs that are necessary for treatment.

Second, relook the Medication Assistance Fund, under which some non-standard drugs may be subsidised.

Presently individuals are assessed based on "household combined income" which is not appropriate for individuals such as retirees with no income or savings, as other members of the family have their own incomes for their individual cost of living and expenses.

I hope MOH will address these issues.

Robin Yiu