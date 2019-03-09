Review make-up of SMC

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has, for the first time, asked for a review of a Singapore Medical Council (SMC) disciplinary tribunal's decision (MOH seeks review of doc's case with wide implications, Feb 21).

This delayed decision may be due to how SMC is composed of doctors from institutions under MOH.

One of the primary roles of SMC is to determine and regulate the professional conduct and ethics of registered medical practitioners.

However, if most of SMC's members are appointed from institutions under MOH, it cannot be considered self-regulatory or democratic.

Perhaps MOH can review the composition of SMC and consider including more elected members, representing the voice of the medical profession.

MOH can also consider taking a page from the Law Society of Singapore's book and have elected representatives from doctors of varying levels of experience.

Jacob Cheng Yen Chuan (Dr)